Damaged Iolani Palace doors appraised at $375K

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

After a man allegedly damaged glass doors at Iolani Palace late May, appraisers said the price tag of the doors is $375,000. 

The man suspected in the vandalism, 57-year-old Michael Aquino, pled not guilty in court. He's being held on $100,000 bail.

Aquino's trial is set for early August.  

Similar vandalism at the palace has occurred in the past. 

In February 2014, two people were caught on camera shattering one of the glass panes to a similar door during a break-in.

In that case, it cost $11,500 for a panel to be recreated, and the restoration took one year. The repairs were paid for by a donation to the palace.

