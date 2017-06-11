Family identifies Kailua man killed in an overnight Pali accident

Family members identified the victim of a fatal crash Saturday as 29-year-old Seigfried "Ziggy" Martinez from Kailua.

Honolulu Police say Martinez was killed as he was heading south near the Nuuanu Pali tunnels. He hit another vehicle and his car rolled over on the highway and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Family members tell Hawaii News Now Martinez is a 2006 graduate of Kailua High School, and worked at Rix Island wear for the last 5 years.

The driver of the second vehicle involved, a 63-year-old Honolulu male and his 63-year-old female passenger, did not report any serious injuries.

Police say speed appears to be a factor, but it is unclear if alcohol was involved.

This story will be updated.

