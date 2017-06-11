SLIDESHOW: Pa'u units of the 101st annual Kamehameha Day Parade

Puerto Ricans are getting the chance to tell U.S. Congress on Sunday which political status they believe best benefits the U.S. territory as it remains mired in a deep economic crisis that has triggered an exodus...

