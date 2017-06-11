SLIDESHOW: Pa'u units of the 101st annual Kamehameha Day Parade

Some mobile users may need to click here to see more photos.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hundreds gathered at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. to celebrate Hawaii’s monarch, King Kamehameha.More >>
Hundreds gathered at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. to celebrate Hawaii’s monarch, King Kamehameha.More >>
Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.More >>
Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.More >>
Supporters of LGBT rights gathered at the state capitol on Sunday for the Honolulu Equality March for Unity and Pride.More >>
Supporters of LGBT rights gathered at the state capitol on Sunday for the Honolulu Equality March for Unity and Pride.More >>
Family members identified the victim of a fatal crash Saturday as 29-year-old Seigfried "Ziggy" Martinez from Kailua.More >>
Family members identified the victim of a fatal crash Saturday as 29-year-old Seigfried "Ziggy" Martinez from Kailua.More >>