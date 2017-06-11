Kapiolani Boulevard expected to reopen Sunday evening after water main break

Kapiolani Boulevard fronting Ala Moana at Kaheka street was shut down early Sunday morning due to a large water main break.

The break happened just after midnight. HPD closed the road as crews worked to fix the break. The road remained closed for much of Sunday, and officials say the road is currently being repaved.

They expect the road to be opened sometime Sunday evening. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Traffic is being rerouted on to Keeaumoku and Kona Street. Water has also been fully restored.

