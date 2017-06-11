Hollywood legend, Adam West, got his show biz start in Hawaii at KGMB in 50's

Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.More >>
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.More >>
Police arrested a Kauai man for allegedly operating a prostitution ring on the mainland.More >>
Police arrested a Kauai man for allegedly operating a prostitution ring on the mainland.More >>
Officers on Maui are looking for a woman who is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Officers on Maui are looking for a woman who is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Passing showers through parts of Honolulu Saturday didn't stop thousands from lining the streets of Honolulu to watch the 101st annual Kamehameha Day Celebration Parade. Over 40 groups were a part of the parade line-up. Some walked the nearly 5-mile route while others rode in vehicles decorated with elaborate floral arrangements, or on horseback. The parade celebrates a former ruler of the islands, King Kamehameha, and is a highlight event for the highly celebra...More >>
Passing showers through parts of Honolulu Saturday didn't stop thousands from lining the streets of Honolulu to watch the 101st annual Kamehameha Day Celebration Parade. Over 40 groups were a part of the parade line-up. Some walked the nearly 5-mile route while others rode in vehicles decorated with elaborate floral arrangements, or on horseback. The parade celebrates a former ruler of the islands, King Kamehameha, and is a highlight event for the highly celebra...More >>