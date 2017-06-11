Hollywood legend, Adam West, got his show biz start in Hawaii at KGMB in 50's

Hollywood legend, Adam West, got his show biz start in Hawaii in the 1950's right here on KGMB as a television and radio personality. Back then his name was Bill Anderson and he lived in Honolulu.

News clippings said his first appearance on local tv screens was an adventure called the 'Mysterious Stranger.' The TV actor also worked in advertising here.

When he left for Hollywood and signed a 7-year contract with Warner Brothers. He thought Bill Anderson was a good name, but embraced his new name of Adam West.

Later, he tried to set up a movie studio here. He said "Hawaii is the idea setting for moviemaking." It has the climate Hollywood used to have before smog set in and every type of terraine is available.