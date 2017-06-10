UFC fans flock to Farrington Highway to celebrate Holloway, Medeiros

It was one of those rare, hot, rainy mornings in Waianae, where the humidity was almost suffocating. But, a little bit of bad weather couldn't put a damper on the celebrations that were taking place along Farrington Highway to honor two of the best from the west side, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, and welterweight contender Yancy Medeiros.

"It's crazy. You know, you dream of stuff like this," said Holloway. "I dreamed of making my mom proud, making my hometown proud, having a parade... It's crazy seeing things unfold. It's just blessings. That's just what it is. I'm blessed."

"It's tremendous. The support has been overwhelming," added Medeiros. "Everyday people are coming up and giving me and Max [congratulations], thanking us. We have to thank you guys. Every time we're in front of the camera we're there to perform. Thank you Hawaii for all that support."

It's that outpouring of support from members of the community, and local leaders that helped organize and secure permits for the parade in less than a week.

"Normally it takes 90 days to at least just to get a permit to hold a parade," said Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who was in attendance. "The fact that a community leader, Patty Teruya, she has done awesome work over so many years. She knows how to get it done. She made a call - made a few calls, and said, 'hey this is important for the Waianae community'. To have this special tribute for these two young Waianae guys, who have gone out and taken Hawaii with them, where ever they've gone in the world. Showing how proud they are, and letting the world know what we're all about here."

But, the celebration didn't end at the parade. Fans filled the football field at Waianae High School, where Holloway and Medeiros were honored with proclamations from the United States Congress, the state, the City and County of Honolulu, and from local officials from Waianae.

Among those proclamations was one from Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who was not in attendance. It declared June 10th, 2017 Max Holloway and Yancy Medeiros Day in the City and County of Honolulu.

That accolade is one Holloway said he's been chasing since BJ Penn received the same honor years ago. Now that he's got it, he says he's aiming for a entire month. But, for now, he says he'll settle for the outpouring of support he's received since returning to the 50th state as a champion.

"I know Hawaii loves fighting, But, every place I've went has been crazy. It's just been nuts. I've been taking pictures non-stop. My face is sore from smiling so much. It's just been great," said Holloway.

Medeiros mirrored Holloway's sentiments, calling the support he's felt "tremendous" and "overwhelming." The Makaha native also said that seeing the state's response to Holloway is "very motivating".

"Getting another belt coming home, that's the plan. Next stop, to the top." Medeiros added.

Both Holloway and Medeiros also share a common goal - they continue to push to bring a UFC event to Hawaii. It's an effort Representative Gabbard told Hawaii News Now she's also interested in supporting.

While figuring out the logistics of making that happen may be out of Holloway's hands, the Waianae native is celebrating what he does have, another gold belt and an undisputed title.

