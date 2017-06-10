MPD searching for armed robbery suspect who brandished semi-automatic handgun

Officers on Maui are looking for a woman who is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman was caught on surveillance footage Wednesday night stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from a Pukalani Chevron.

Police say she brandished a silver colored semi-automatic handgun before fleeing the scene.

A male getaway driver is also wanted for his involvement in the incident. Authorities have since located the vehicle, but are still searching for both suspects.

Officials advise anyone who sees the suspects not to approach them. Instead, they are asked to call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966 or the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400. Anyone with additional information can call Detective Gordon Sagun at the Wailuku Criminal Investigation Division office at (808) 244-6434.

