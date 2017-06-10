Kauai man among 16 arrested in mainland prostitution ring bust

A 67-year-old Kauai man who owns 13 Asian massage parlors on the mainland was arrested Friday for operating a prostitution ring.

Kauai Police arrested Robert Neil Jones around 8:30 Friday morning at his Kalaheo home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jones owns 13 Asian massage parlors located from Naples to Tallahassee.

The multi-agency "Operation Spa'" investigation revealed Chinese women were offering sex acts in exchange for additional money after giving clients massages.

Kauai police said the Florida native had been living in the islands for at least a year.

Neighbors told Hawaii News Now that he lived alone on Puuwai Road, but was often gone on trips.

Neighbors said undercover officers were watching his every move.

"A couple of days ago, I noticed some strange cars parked in our driveway and we were told they were on surveillance and not to disturb them," said San Henline, who lives across the street from Jones.

Henline runs a mobile spa business and said she performed massages on Jones in the past.

The last time she saw him was in 2016, before he left for Florida.

"He says he was having dental surgery and so he was going back there because his insurance was back there and his wife lived there and his (step) daughter was graduating from high school," Henline said. "All the neighbors here are pretty in shock. We always knew him to be a nice guy and he's shared fruit with us and he's been in our homes."

Five others were arrested in Florida this week for prostitution and money laundering while 10 more remain in custody, charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering as a result of the case.

"I'm quite shocked especially if that was non-consensual women who were trafficked, that sounds really terrible." said Tallahassee resident Patricia Singletary.

Authorities are working to determine whether human trafficking is also part of this criminal enterprise.

"I think that it's an issue that we need to be more aware of and we need to be more informed of the signs of it," said another Tallahassee resident Shannon Louwsma.

Jones is currently being held at the Kauai County jail while he awaits extradition to Florida. He now faces multiple racketeering and money laundering charges.

