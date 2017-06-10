Thousands brave damp weather for annual Kamehameha Day Parade

Hundreds crowded downtown Honolulu to witness the annual King Kamehameha Statue Lei Draping Ceremony.More >>
The sweet smell of plumeria filled the Mission Memorial Building Thursday as a handful of volunteers strung thousands of pink and yellow plumeria into a massive lei to honor a former ruler of Hawaii.More >>
It's the week of 101st annual Kamehameha Day Parade, and pa'u princesses and their ohana are working tirelessly to transform thousands of flowers into stunning lei.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
