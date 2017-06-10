Thousands brave damp weather for annual Kamehameha Day Parade - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Thousands brave damp weather for annual Kamehameha Day Parade

By Dillon Ancheta, Digital Content Producer
(Image: Dillon Ancheta, Hawaii News Now) (Image: Dillon Ancheta, Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Passing showers through parts of Honolulu Saturday didn't stop thousands from lining the streets to watch the 101st annual Kamehameha Day Celebration Parade.

Over 40 groups were a part of the parade line-up. Some walked the nearly 5-mile route while others rode in vehicles decorated with elaborate floral arrangements, or on horseback. 

One float depicted Hokulea, and celebrated her long awaited, June 17 homecoming.

The parade celebrates a former ruler of the islands, King Kamehameha, and is a highlight event for the highly celebrated holiday. 

On Friday, hundreds gathered at the Kamehameha statue fronting Ali'iolani Hale to watch the annual lei draping ceremony. One group of volunteers worked for hours in advance to make a 40-foot lei out of 5,000 plumerias.

Pa'u units also began preparing thousands of flowers for their parade adornments earlier this week. 

The celebration continues with a festival at Kapiolani Park in Waikiki following the parade. The event is open to the public and will run into the afternoon. 

