Hawaii County fire officials say a man in his 60s was swept to his death Friday morning while picking opihi on the easternmost point of the Big Island.

Bystanders pulled him from the water near the Cape Kumukahi Lighthouse and were met by first responders on shore just after 9:30 a.m.

The man has not been identified.

This story will be updated.

