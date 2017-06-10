K-9 unit searches for Hawaii woman missing for 3 years

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A K-9 search team has been brought to Maui to try and find a woman who went missing three years ago.

Special K-9s Search and Recovery has come to Hawaii from Texas to search for Moreira "Mo" Monsalve. Handlers brought two dogs and started the search on Thursday.

Monslave was last seen in January 2014 at her ex-boyfriend's residence. Her daughter reported her missing after not speaking to her for two days.

Personal belongings of hers, including her purse, were recovered from a trash bin a few days after she was reported missing. No arrests have been made in connection with Monsalve's disappearance.

The two dogs are cadaver and forensic canines, trained to locate and alert handlers to the scent of blood, bones, tissue and human decomposition.

