State approves 200 percent increase on fee for Hilton fireworks show

The Hilton Hawaiian Village has been paying the state a $50 fee every time it stages its popular Friday night fireworks show in Waikiki.

The state Land Board has decided to increase that fee to $250. That's a cost Hilton says adds up for a show that's done 52 weeks a year.

According to Hilton officials, about 3,000 people watch the fireworks every Friday. And not all of them are hotel guests.

"We come down here for special occasions, for birthdays, just for good weather and to see the full moon, and fireworks besides," said Honolulu resident Pete Swanson.

"Local businesses which serve both local customers and visitors have showcased the Hilton fireworks event as a benefit to their respective businesses and operations," Hilton Hotels Hawaii Area Vice President Jerry Gibson told land board members during a Friday hearing.

Gibson said the fireworks show draws additional customers who generate more than $2 million annually in general excise taxes when they spend money at restaurants, on boat tours and other activities. Meanwhile, Hilton pays for the show itself.

"Not including the permit fee, Hilton spends $446,000 yearly for the fireworks productions," said Gibson. "Instead of adding this amount to our profit line, we incur this expense because we truly believe the fireworks production contributes to our community."

Gibson said not only is it paying for the fireworks, it's already paying fees to the state for other commercial activities and is putting in its own money for the upkeep of the beach fronting the resort where the fireworks are staged.

"What we are saying is that this Friday night activity is not a commercial activity," Hilton attorney Ivan Lui Kwan told the board. "It is essentially a community benefit that has been going on for 25 years."

Despite Hilton's objections, land board members decided to add a $200 safety zone fee for each event, in addition to the current $50 fee.

"You want us to keep charging you folks a lower rate than what we charge the small guys all over the state," board member Stanley Roehrig said. "All the separate hotels, they pay more than you."

"Although it's being described as a fee, it's actually a rental charge for the temporary use of state land," said land board member Christopher Yuen.

The new fee will add more than $10,000 a year to the cost of the fireworks show. The Hilton says the show will go on -- and it will pay the additional fee.

