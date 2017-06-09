Woman whose dog was killed at Honolulu airport is baffled no charges will be filed against armed guard

Leisha Ramos says she is baffled and angry that no charges will be filed against the armed security guard who shot and killed her beloved dog at the Honolulu International Airport in March.

"I still cry. There's things I don't like to hear or see on the TV that bring me back to that day…like gunshots," Ramos said.

Ramos said she and her family had just moved back to Oahu from the Big Island that day. She said her boyfriend was loading their truck with luggage and she and her daughter had their dog in a grassy area near the Inter-island terminal baggage claim. She said she was unaware that dogs weren't allowed there and that Kaiele was chained to a tree. However, she Kaiele broke free when the armed guard and her boyfriend got an argument and Kaiele was killed.

"They're saying there's no cameras in that area, which I find very weird considering it's the airport,” said Ramos. “With everybody that was there, they're saying there's only two witnesses…but there was quite a few people there," she added.

The Attorney General said there is not enough evidence to prove criminal charges.

“We don't have enough evidence to be able to prove criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt. That doesn't mean that there might not be other ramifications that came from this unfortunately incident. But for now, we don't have enough evidence to prove criminal charges," Doug Chin said.

Prominent Attorney Michael Green said the only thing Ramos can do at this point is sue, but she can’t expect much.

"Dogs are treated like furniture. Someday Hawaii will change and pets are treated like something other than a chair or a table, like a living breathing thing…so far our law in Hawaii hasn't gotten to that," Green said.

Ramos said she doesn’t care about the money, she just wants changes to be made so another family won’t have to suffer.

“I hope the protocol of the security and stuff changes at the airport and you don't have to go through this. And if you do fly your dog, maybe they should tell you a little bit more of where you should take your dog," Ramos said.

For now, Ramos said she is finding comfort in her daughter and a puppy from Kaiele's last litter.

Chin said if any more witnesses come forward or any video emerges of the incident they could possibly revisit the case.

