Maui County investigates destruction of wall as Kapalua Resort Association apologizes

Maui County is launching an investigation into the destruction of a plantation-era landmark. On Wednesday, contractors hired by the Kapalua Resort Association broke apart a nearly 80-year-old rock wall on Lower Honoapiilani Road, but stopped after a community outcry.



A Maui county spokesman, Rod Antone, says the area is in a special management area (SMA) and that requires an SMA permit. There should have been an assessment to see if that permit was needed, but the planning department never got that request.



Antone says the county understands the need to move quickly in an emergency.



The county is "certain there should have been another way to deal with falling boulders than to destroy the entire wall," he wrote in statement.



The Kapalua Resort Association's director, Paul Brown, admitted he didn't get permits and says "he's deeply sorry for the pain that it has generated in the community." He said the wall was being repaired because of falling boulders and he'll work toward a goal of restoring its appearance and beauty.



A Maui county spokesman, Rod Antone, says the area is in a special management area (SMA) and that requires an SMA permit. There should have been an assessment to see if that permit was needed, but the planning department never got that request.



Antone says the county understands the need to move quickly in an emergency.



The county is "certain there should have been another way to deal with falling boulders than to destroy the entire wall," he wrote in statement.