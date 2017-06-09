NASA gives UH researchers $1M grant to protect coral

NASA has awarded a $1 million grant to University of Hawaii marine biologists to help develop coral disease forecasting models.

Megan Donahue and Jamie Caldwell, two researchers on the project, are working with an international team to develop models predicting up to six months before an expected outbreak of coral disease.

The goal is to protect coral in Hawaii, the Pacific Islands and the Great Barrier Reef.

By combining field work, collected data, experimental work and satellite information, this research is aimed at expanding the current one-coral disease model into multiple diseases across new regions.

“Coral reefs support over 500 million people worldwide through coastline protection, livelihoods and food security,” said Caldwell, in a news release. “We hope this project will highlight local environmental stressors that increase disease susceptibility, allowing us to prioritize particular management practices—for instance, reducing fertilizer runoff from agriculture and golf courses.”

Donahue also has high hopes for the research.

“The models we are developing will improve our understanding of when, where and why coral diseases occur,” said Donahue.

The anticipated coral disease forecasting products will automatically update with temperature information and other coral-related health factors. Using advance technology, researchers will be able to determine corals’ responses to new variables in their environment. Thus, pinpointing a cause to these outbreaks.

With this research, scientists in these oceanic areas will be able to help prevent coral diseases, protect the species and provide a new understanding of these regions.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.