Therapy dog Winnie miscarries long-awaited litter

Kapiolani’s "Chief Canine Officer" Winnie will not be welcoming her long-awaited puppies after having a miscarriage this week.

Veterinarians confirmed the miscarriage Thursday after a routine exam to check on the status of her pregnancy.

Winnie is currently on Maui with Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, where she was expected to deliver her litter.

Hospital staff said Winnie is healthy and spending time with her brothers before coming back to Oahu to keep spreading joy to patients at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Just last week, patients and staff at the medical center threw her an adorable puppy shower.

“While we were all extremely excited to welcome the puppies and are disappointed by this news, we are grateful to know that Winnie is fine and healthy,” said Kristen Bonilla, marketing manager at Kapiolani Medical Center.

