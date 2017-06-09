Hundreds gather for King Kamehameha statue lei draping

Hundreds crowded in Downtown Honolulu Friday to witness the annual King Kamehameha statue lei draping ceremony.

The event started just after 3 p.m. with a traditional prayer blessing.

Soon after, firefighters raised the 30-foot lei onto the statue with a fire truck.

The draping has long been a communal event, with members of the public providing flowers to be sewn into the iconic lei. The ladies of ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu and dozens of volunteers sowed the lei prior to the ceremony.

King Kamehameha has been long revered for unifying the Hawaiian islands after years of conflict in 1810.

The celebration is one of many this weekend in anticipation of King Kamehameha Day on Monday.

