Big crowd expected for UFC champ Holloway's homecoming parade

Scores are expected to come out for a homecoming parade in Waianae on Saturday for newly-crowned UFC champion Max Holloway.

Among the attendees: U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

The parade is set to kick off at 10 a.m. along Farrington Highway.

It begins at PVT Land Company and runs to Waianae High School.

In an impressive upset victory last weekend, Holloway knocked out Jose Aldo to win the UFC's undisputed featherweight championship.

Holloway's championship win – his 11th straight victory – unified the UFC's featherweight division. Holloway was the interim title holder, while Aldo was handed the division's belt after Conor McGregor vacated his own featherweight title.

The 25-year-old fighter entered Saturday's bout as an underdog, but a four-punch combination floored Aldo several minutes into the third round.

On Monday, Holloway was welcomed back to Hawaii at the Honolulu airport by crowds of fans. Scores also came out for a meet-and-greet in Waianae later in the day.

"I can't put it into words. I can't explain it," Holloway told reporters after arriving back in the islands. "Winning a belt is cool, but coming home to this... This belt is whatever compared to this kind of (reception)."

Fellow UFC212 victor Yancy Medeiros is also set to be at the homecoming parade Saturday.

