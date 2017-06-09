10 things you might not know about Hawaii's first 'state treasure' — the Hokulea

The Hokulea is the first traditional Polynesian double canoe built in over 600 years.

The voyaging canoe was built as part of an effort to revive Polynesian culture and exploration. The canoe is like those that originally brought voyagers to Hawaii.

(Image: Herb Kane, Polynesian Voyaging Society)

Hokulea gets her name from a star.

The double-hulled sailing canoe is named after the star Arcturus, also known as the “Star of Gladness.”

(Image: Giphy)

The first voyage was launched in 1976.

The Hokulea sailed to Tahiti in her inaugural voyage. When the canoe arrived at Papete Harbor, there were more than 17,000 people there to welcome her to the island.

(Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society)

The Hokulea has sailed over 150,000 miles.

Hokulea has sailed in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans, and has even received a personal blessing from the Dalai Lama.

(Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society)

The canoe is returning from a global voyage called Malama Honua.

The name of the voyage translates “To care for our Earth.” The canoe has visited nearly 150 ports around the globe.

(Image:Polynesian Voyaging Society)

Hokulea makes her return to Hawaii on Saturday.

The canoe arrives at 7 a.m. on Magic Island. Tens of thousands of people are expected to welcome her home.

(Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society)

Another canoe, Hikianalia is sailing alongside the Hokulea.

The sister canoe is using science and sustainable technologies to share with students around the world.

(Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society)

So long Google maps. Hokulea navigators sailed using traditional Polynesian wayfinding.

Original navigation knowledge was almost extinct before the Hokulea. Before her first voyage, there was no navigator from Hawaiian culture left. So the Polynesian Voyaging Society sought the help from one of the only original navigators left in the world.

(Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society)

She has sailed to the ends of the Earth, literally.

In 1999, the Hokulea voyaged to Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island. It is one of the most isolated islands on Earth.

(Image: Jo Anne Van Tilburg)

The Hokulea is Hawaii’s treasure.

In 2000, Governor Cayetano proclaimed the Hokulea as Hawaii’s first state treasure.

(Image: Monte Costa)

