OIA plans not to participate in HHSAA football Open Division

The Oahu Interscholastic Association made it clear at this week's Hawaii Interscholastic Athletic Directors Association conference that they weren't in favor of the HHSAA's three-tiered state football tournament. However, the format received the necessary votes to continue for a second season, despite all 27 OIA athletic directors voting against it.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, OIA Executive Director Ray Fujino says the league's plan is to declare all of its football teams for Division I or II, and not the Open Division.

Hawaii High School Athletic Association Executive Director Chris Chun told Hawaii News Now that they haven't received a formal declaration from the OIA indicating their plans.

"Nothing has been officially communicated to us that the OIA has decided not to participate in the Open," Chun said.

The HHSAA has heard rumblings that the OIA may go this route, and the football committee will reconvene later this afternoon to address the issue.

"Four out of our five leagues support the three-tiered football state tournament format, so that's something that we have look at with our football committee to see how and if we can continue it to make sure that this is something that the four other remaining leagues want," Chun said. "As well as work with the OIA to see what can be done, and how to put it on for this coming year."

Declarations for which division teams will play in aren't technically due until September 1st. OIA coaches have been told to direct all inquiries to Fujino who did not respond to a request for comment.

