Sunrise Open House: Hahaione to Queen's Gate

On today's Sunrise Open House we're taking a look at single family homes on the east side of Oahu - meaning from Hahaione to Queen's Gate. At last check there were 60 single family homes on MLS, ranging in price from $750,000 to more than $17 million. A majority, almost 40, are under $2 million, so that's our focus today.

Let's start with the most affordable home, it's in Kalama Valley, listed for $750,000; a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a little more than 1,000 square feet of interior living space. According to remarks on its listing, this home features high ceilings, an open-floor plan, and mountain views. It has new carpet, new dishwasher, new bathtub, new ceiling fans, new windows in bedrooms, and has been freshly painted. Kalama Valley single family home for $750,000.

Moving up in price, to just more than $1 million. This home is on a perimeter lot on the east side of Upper Hahaione Valley. It's a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1242 square feet of living space under roof. In MLS it's referred to as a traditional pole house with high vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, wood floors, and large glass windows. According to the listing, this home is on a big, gently sloping lot of almost 18,000 feet on Puuomao Place. It's listed at $1,095,000.

We will scoot up close to $2 million with this next listing in Koko Kai. It has a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and more than 3,000 square feet of interior living space. There is a separate entrance for a 2 bedroom, 1 bath area of the house with a kitchenette. The lot is large, more than 15,000 square feet. There are ocean views from most rooms and a unique open shower in a garden setting with a tree. It is within walking distance to China Walls. Koko Kai single family for $1,880,000.

If you are dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

