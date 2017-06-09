IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre delves into world of dance, painting

IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre delves into the creative action of dance and painting, set to live music by the Quadraphonix in ‘Paint By Number,’ scheduled for June 9, 10 and 11 and June 16, 17 and 18 at 333 Ward Avenue in the former Sports Authority building. Inventively, ‘Paint By Number’ transforms the former Sports Authority space with a fantasy of color. IONA dancers are human paintbrushes and pallets, beginning the evening in the fertile white void of a blank masterpiece-to-be. As the dynamics pick up, the white floor canvas is no longer pristine; the stage comes alive with a new dimension of movement and color complimented and commanded by the Quadraphonix’s music. It is in the creative process itself that ‘Paint By Number’ tells a story of humanity, humor, peace, passion, and life. This process is a doorway into a unique experience that will leave each audience member with an urge take a dip in the powerful paint elixir.

IONA provides the entire front row of the audience with plastic sheeting reminiscent of a Gallagher performance- not to worry though, the paint is washable! Select audience members are also given painting paraphernalia in order to participate in the magnum opus. The intimate audience-dancer interaction combined with the colorful bodies and free-form music of the Quadraphonix, presents a different experience at each performance, magically tying together the process of dance, music, and painting. The audience can take the magic home with them, as portions of the final painting will be sold at the end of each performance.

Cheryl Flaharty, an award-winning choreographer, draws on her strengths as a fusion artist in the Company’s first public performance since May 2015. IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre is known for using unique and non-traditional spaces and venues to showcase their art – taking the creative process of dance, theatre, and visual arts out of the conventional theatre and into a more interactive environment. “Performing arts are rapidly moving out of the traditional proscenium and are being made more accessible to the public through raw spaces like this, allowing for an intimate experience for both the performers and audience members” says Flaharty, IONA founder and Artistic Director.

Paint By Number,’ is scheduled for June 9 and 10 at 8:00 p.m. and June 11 at 7:00 p.m. and June 16 and 17 at 8:00 p.m. and June 18 at 7:00 p.m. at 333 Ward Avenue in the former Sports Authority building. Tickets can be purchased at www.paintbynumber.eventbrite.com.

