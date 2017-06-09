Hawaii Health at Work Alliance’s workplace wellness survey results

In mid-2013, UHA started the Hawai‘i Health at Work Alliance (HH@WA), a first-of-its-kind organization and grass-roots movement of businesses of all sizes that are dedicated to workplace wellness. The collaborative partnership seeks to create and improve employee well-being, viewed as a critical component of company success. Growing to over 375 participating organizations statewide since its inception, HH@WA is committed to providing best practices on how to build effective worksite wellness programs and methods that lead to sustainable lifestyle changes for employees. Recently moving to a paid membership model, HH@WA provides a framework where organizations across a wide range of industries can learn from each other’s efforts to institute effective wellness programs that will engage their employees.

Hawai‘i Health at Work Alliance and Market Trends Pacific just completed the first local survey on the state of worksite wellness in Hawaii. This type of information had previously only been available for the entire country. Over 500 local companies responded and they represent every county. Market Trends Pacific will re-visit the state of worksite wellness with biennial surveys for HH@WA as a long-range study on Hawai‘i employers and their wellness policies. The baseline survey was commissioned by HH@WA – for its over 375 participating Hawai‘i employers – and presented at its general meeting on May 18.

The HH@WA/Market Trends’ survey collected data on a wide array of workplace wellness issues including: Impact of workplace wellness programs on business performance measures like employee satisfaction, productivity and company revenues, current workplace wellness behavior and usage of workplace wellness programs, motivators for developing and implementing wellness programs, and effectiveness of workplace wellness programs.

Workplace wellness programs positively impact the bottom line, according to survey respondents. Market Trends also found that Hawaii is behind the rest of the nation in offering workplace programs.

For guidance on developing workplace wellness programs, please visit hhawa.com or contact the Hawai‘i Health at Work Alliance at workwell@hhawa.com or 532-2156.

