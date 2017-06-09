Kimie Miner releases new single 'Bamboo'

Hawai’i native Kimié Miner (pronounced Kim-mi-Yay) continues her course as a rising musical artist here in the islands. “Bamboo” will be her first single released since her Na hoku hanohano award for contemporary album of the year in 2016. Though the initial tune came to the artist while driving, the new single draws inspiration from her experience with love and creating healthy relationships.

“I live on the North Shore, so I spend a lot of time driving” shares Kimié. “One day while driving I started singing this hook ‘bam bam booo’ and I couldn?t get it out of my head. I knew I had something there.”

After participating in the first Creative Lab Hawai’i Immersive Music Program, she had the opportunity to work in Los Angeles with music supervisors and songwriters. During a co-writing session with Jesse Epstein and Isaac Moreno she shared her hook-idea of ‘bam bam booo’ and a song was born. The first verse, Kimié explains, “speaks about my process of learning that real life is not a fairytale - relationships aren’t always easy.”

“The chorus speaks of the inevitable storms in life that we must face and the strength we have to make it through the challenges because we’ve set our roots into the ground,” continues Kimié.

“Bamboo is extremely strong, so the point I’m making is that together we’ll be taller and stronger than bamboo,” finishes the artist.

Kimié’s new single “Bamboo” is set for release online this Friday, June 9, 2017.

