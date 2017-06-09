Hawaiian Word of the Day: Uluhaimalama

Aloha, the Hawaiian Word of the Day is Uluhaimalama. During Queen Lili`uokalani's imprisonment at Iolani Palace in 1895, she was forbidden from receiving any news of the current political situation in the kingdom. But daily, flowers were brought to her from her garden, Uluhaimalama,in Pauoa Valley. And these flowers were wrapped in newspapers. It was these newspapers that kept the queen informed of the happenings in the kingdom while under house arrest.

