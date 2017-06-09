Business Report: The British election's affects on politics and the market

The pound took a pounding because markets don’t like to be surprised, and the results were surprising. Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to pound the Labour Party. Instead, first results indicate she barely keeps her majority, and Jeremy Corbyn made a strong second. Some in Britain thought this election would kill Corbyn’s career; instead it has revivified it. British Parliament has 650 seats. Conservatives won about 315. Labour took 266, a 30-seat gain. Conservatives can stay in power with a partner to chip in a few more seats. Labour's Jeremy Corbyn is a socialist who wants to raise taxes on the rich. Corbyn tried high-fiving his shadow defense minister last night and accidentally hit her chest. She was kind enough to laugh it off but it’s gone viral.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.