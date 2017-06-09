Billy V: Casting for 'The Islands', Kamehameha Day celebrations, Revive The Live, Miss Hawaii Pageant

Here's your chance to be on the big screen! A casting call for the upcoming movie - "The Islands." Movie execs are hunting for a Native Hawaiian - for a big role. Last night - producers invited 60 people to audition to play King Kamehameha - at the Japanese Cultural Center. Some even dressing up - to channel their inner warrior! There will be more auditions this summer - the next one being tomorrow. If you're interested - email: Casting@Islandsmovie.com.

There are King Kamehameha Celebrations happening all across the state; the actual birthday is on Sunday. Lei draping at the King Kamehameha Statue this afternoon at 3pm. King Kamehameha Day Parade is Saturday here on O?ahu from Iolani Palace to starting at 9:00am with Ho'olaule'a to follow at Kapiolani Park Bandstand. Hawaii Island festivities in Hawi, Kailua-Kona and Hilo are on Sunday; Maui Islands festivities are next weekend.

Are you ready to rock? Revive the Live - the BIG 3-day music festival kicks off tonight at The Waikiki Shell. This is the fourth year for the fest. This year's line-up - acts like Fiji, Maoli, and Ho'aikane! It's tonight, tomorrow and Sunday - and there are special discounts for 3-day passes! Reminder: Get down there early due to the anticipated traffic from the Pan Pacific Festival block party that is also taking place in Waikiki this weekend.

Saturday night - it's the Miss Hawaii Scholarship Pageant at the Hawaii Theatre. Billy V will emcee the event this year - where a new Miss Hawaii will be crowned.

