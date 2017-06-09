HFD: Ewa Beach house fire sparked by malfunctioning clothes dryer

A building fire in Ewa Beach on Thursday was ruled an accident and caused by a malfunctioning clothes dryer, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived to Awawalei Place around 4:40 p.m., where they found smoke coming from the closed garage of a one-story home. The fire, which was contained to the garage, was brought under control at around 4:50 p.m. and fully extinguished by 5 p.m.

The five people who were in the home at the time managed to escape without injury.

The fire damage has been estimated at $50,000.

