Forecast: Light winds, warm temperatures, showers for some islands

Light easterly winds won't provide much cooling when we hit the upper 80s this afternoon.

Honolulu will max out around 87 degrees. Only a few showers for most islands today.

An old frontal band stretches east to west just to the north of Kauai this morning. It will sag down over the Garden Isle and bring increased showers to that island today, Oahu tonight and Saturday, and Maui County later Saturday.

Moderate trade winds could return as early as Sunday and may be a bit wet. An upper level disturbance will likely enhance the frequency and intensity of the showers much of next week.

Surf is small with only a few small pulses expected town and country. Today's waves will be 1-3 feet east and south, 3 feet or less north, 2 feet or less west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

