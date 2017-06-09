Coast Guard to continue searching for woman last seen at Kihei beach

The U.S. Coast Guard will continue searching the waters of Cove Beach Park in Kihei on Friday for a woman who was reported missing the day before.

Officials said the woman, Emily Walton, was last seen at the beach on Thursday afternoon.

Walton’s boyfriend told officials he was with her at the beach from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., then left for a while. When he returned at around 9 p.m., some of her belongings were still on the beach, but there was no sign of Walton.

Walton was last seen wearing a black bikini. She is described as having a partially shaved head, dark blonde hair and green eyes.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter will conduct the search at first light Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at (808) 842-2600.

