Native Hawaiian actors audition for role of Kamehehameha

In a move that prompted quick condemnation online, actor Zach McGowan has been cast as the Native Hawaiian hero in an upcoming movie about the Battle of Niihau, according to entertainment industry site Deadline.More >>
In a move that prompted quick condemnation online, actor Zach McGowan has been cast as the Native Hawaiian hero in an upcoming movie about the Battle of Niihau, according to entertainment industry site Deadline.More >>
Actress Jennifer Lawrence is getting heat for recent comments she made about her treatment of sacred lava rocks in the islands.More >>
Actress Jennifer Lawrence is getting heat for recent comments she made about her treatment of sacred lava rocks in the islands.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>