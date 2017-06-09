Vessels being built in a Pa. ship yard for new shipping line to Hawaii

Workers at a Philadelphia shipyard are building vessels for a new shipping line that will soon enter the Hawaii market.

The Philly Shipyard says they are in advanced talks with a major U.S. carrier that would compete with Matson and Pasha, which currently transport nearly 80 percent of all goods sold in Hawaii.

Workers at a Philadelphia shipyard are reportedly building as many as four new container ships.

The company also said new emission standards starting in 2020 will require advanced ships that burn cleaner fuel.

The new line is expected to launch service between the West Coast and Hawaii by 2021 at the latest.

