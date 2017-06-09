Based on hourly wages, these are the neighborhoods you can afford to live in

For every 100 extremely low-income renters on Oahu, there are only about 40 affordable rentals available, a new report from the Urban Institute concludes.

Here's how big the gap is between Oahu's affordable housing need and its inventory

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A new report shows that home sales in May were strong, prices were up, and inventory was down.

Report: Oahu housing prices up again in May — and relief unlikely in the short term

It's no surprise that Hawaii has the highest housing costs in the nation. But a new study also shows which neighborhoods are the most expensive places to rent.

According to the latest "Out of Reach" report by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, Hawaii's average two-bedroom renter needs to earn $35.20 per hour.

With Hawaii's current minimum wage set at $9.25, you'd have to work 152 hours a week.

"Young people working, I don't think they can even afford to rent these places here," said Realtor Jack Legal. "They have to live with their families first."

Legal is in Kapolei, where you'd have to make $51.73 per hour to afford to rent for a two-bedroom unit. It's up there with Hawaii Kai -- no surprise -- but also Kailua, Kaaawa and Wahiawa. Fair market rents in those zip codes is $2,690 a month.

The report also showed a big difference in household incomes in those areas.

Hawaii Kai's median income stands at $109.719, but Wahiawa -- which has the same high rental cost -- has a median income of just $54,984. However, it also has a nigh number of service members who get housing assistance.

"The military probably can afford it because of their cost of living adjustment, and the military is helping them fill in the gap, whatever their salary is," said Legal.

Legal praised the Lofts in Kapolei, a new development that includes affordable rental apartments. "When they first came to our neighborhood board, we were so happy that something like this was coming to our neighborhood because we know of the need for this type of development like this."

Solomon Wong and his girlfriend pay about $1,500 a month for an apartment there.

"About a year ago, when they first opened, it was first come, first served," said Wong. "So we were one of the first ones in line. Yes, we lucked out."

The state has set a goal of developing at least 22,500 affordable rental units over the next decade. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced several incentives in an attempt to spur affordable housing development, but supply still lags, resulting in skyrocketing rent.

"Just to worry about paying your rent so you have a roof over your head, it's ridiculous," said Leiana Devera, who rents an apartment in Ewa Beach. "It's ridiculous. It really is."

You can find out rent price statistics for your Zip code by clicking here.

