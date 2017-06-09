Volunteers sew 40-foot lei with 5K plumeria to honor King Kamehameha

It's the week of 101st annual Kamehameha Day Parade, and pa'u princesses and their ohana are working tirelessly to transform thousands of flowers into stunning lei.

The sweet smell of plumeria filled the Mission Memorial Building Thursday as a handful of volunteers strung thousands of pink and yellow plumeria into a massive lei to honor a former ruler of Hawaii.

About 15 volunteers and city workers sewed 5,000 plumeria into an impressive 40-foot lei for the King Kamehameha statue lei draping ceremony Friday.

They began making the special lei at 9 in the morning, and worked through the day. They say, they aimed to finish the lei in 10 hours.

The pink and yellow blossoms symbolize the royal colors of Hawaii.

"Every single year, we ku'i, we make lei, to honor the king, because mayor always says, you have to honor the past to move forward," Misti Kelai, executive director of the Office of Culture and Arts said.

The new style of lei is different from years past, and gives the strand a fuller, rounder look.

"This is really special. We're doing ku'i poepoe, which is a round lei. We're fashioning it like a leihulu, like a feather lei," Kelai said.

The lei draping ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at the King Kamehameha I statue fronting Ali'iolani Hale.

The 101st King Kamehameha day floral parade will be held on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 'Iolani Palace, goes through Waikiki and finishes at Kapiolani park.

