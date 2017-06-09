'Just go': In a final, selfless act, a father of 5 pushed his wife to safety — and died moments later

Three people were killed in a car accident near the Kona International Airport on Wednesday, according to Big Island police and fire department sources.

Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.

She lost a husband, their five children lost a father.

But as tough as a story it is to tell, she wants others to know how the love of her life lived — and how he died. How he saved her.

The crash happened lightning fast: On May 17, a Toyota SUV with two men inside was speeding and passing vehicles just north of Kona International Airport.

Their vehicle collided with a pick-up truck carrying Alana Lavaka and her husband, Hailame.

Lavaka, 32, remembers the moments after the crash as disorienting and terrifying. And she can remember her husband pushing her out of the truck.

"‘Just go, just go, go now, go now,’” her husband told her.

“I said, ‘Come on, please, help me please, you gotta help me, I can't drag you by myself!’ Then the man came and he opened the door and dragged me out," she said.

That man, who Lavaka thinks might have been a police officer, turned to go back for her husband when their truck burst into flames.

Hailame and Alana had been together for 14 years.

"I remember laying there but I remember my foot hurting as I tried to yank my husband to drag him out with me. ... I took off his belt and I tried to drag him with me to go with me," Lavanka said. "It's just hard. It hit me today that my husband is gone."

Lavaka is now left with five children to raise on her own. The youngest is 4 years old and the oldest is only 12.

Her father, James “Jimmy” Gomes, said in the weeks since the crash, which also killed the two men in the SUV, have been incredibly tough on the kids.

"I sat my grandkids down and said, 'If papa could change places with your dad right now, I would change places with him in a second. Papa is old now. I would love your dad to be with you and mentor you and teach you and be with all the functions you're gonna have,'" Gomes said.

Hailame Lavaka's sister, Lupe Katoa, added: "It's just really sad that my nieces and my nephews are going to grow up not knowing how wonderful my brother was, their father was. I just hope that his children will grow up to become just like him, the loving, the God-fearing man that he was."

Meanwhile, Alana Lavaka is grieving and healing. She's still in the hospital, recovering from a broken back, broken leg, broken ribs, and a broken sternum.

She wants everyone to know what a great man her husband was — always putting others before himself, to the end.

"He was just a loving person and a man of God. He loved Heavenly Father and he loved me. He always wanted to help people," Lavaka said. "That's just how he was."

