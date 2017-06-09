Saint Louis WR Panoke named GPA Showcase MVP

Summer is here and another GPA College Showcase is in the books after 419 high school football players attended the two-day camp at Saint Louis High School trying to impress 42 coaches from 32 different colleges.

"I was impressed because, first of all, I didn't think we'd have the numbers we had and, secondly, the skill level we had." said camp director Rich Miano. "It was a pleasure the last couple of days."

Crusaders senior wide receiver Jonah Panoke was named the camp MVP, while Punahou defensive back Kaulana Makaula was the defensive MVP and former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who recently moved to Alabama, was the offensive MVP.

GPA Showcase Awards:

Camp MVP: Jonah Panoke, Saint Louis Sr. WR

Offensive MVP: Taulia Tagovailoa, Thompson (Alabama) Jr. QB

Defensive MVP: Kaulana Makaula, Punahou Jr. DB

Best QB: Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis Sr.

Best WR: Cy Kuboyama-Hayashi, Mililani Jr.

Best RB: Rico Rosario, Waianae Sr.

Best OL: Leif Fautanu, Pac-Five Jr.

Best DL: Foi Sila, Farrington Sr.

Best DB: Kai Kaneshiro, Saint Louis Sr.

Best LB: Dylan Toilolo, Saint Louis Sr.

