Pan-Pacific Festival aims to bring together diverse cultures, people

Friday marks the beginning of the 38th annual Pan-Pacific Festival, a weekend-long celebration in Waikiki.

Events for this year’s festival start at 10 a.m. Friday lasting through the weekend, ending with a parade Sunday evening.

The Pan-Pacific Festival started in 1980 as the first “matsuri,” meaning festival in Japanese.

The festival is a result of increasing travelers from Japan to Hawaii in the 1970s.

According to the official festival website, the matsuri in Hawaii was envisioned to share and enrich both communities “with a rewarding and participatory exposure to traditional Japanese culture.”

After being renamed in 1996 to the Pan-Pacific Festival, the celebration adopted a variety of other cultures from the islands.

Some of this year’s events include:

17th annual Pan-Pacific Hula Festival

Street Dance Festival

Punahele party – Wakiki Beach

Pan-Pacific parade

All the events are free, but drivers beware: Anyone heading down Wakiki should expect delays due to road closures.

The roads will be closed from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday night, and again from 4:15 to 7 p.m. Sunday, between Seaside and Uluniu avenues.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.