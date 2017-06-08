Woman dies after apparent fall from a Hakalau cliff, police investigating

Hawaii Island Police are searching for anyone with information that may help piece together the unattended death of a 41-year-old woman who apparently fell from a cliff Thursday morning.

According to big islands officials, the woman was was found at the base of a cliff in Hakalau, near the old Hakalau Mill.

The Hawaii Fire Department received the report around 10:41 a.m. and responded to the area, popular among fishermen. She was airlifted and transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday to determine the woman's official cause of death.

Detectives are investigating the incident. They are seeking an individual who reportedly sought help for the victim after the fall.

Anyone with information tied to this is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicountygov.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.