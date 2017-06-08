LIST: What you need to know if you're attending Hokulea's homecoming

On June 17, upwards of 50,000 people will crowd into Ala Moana Park to welcome the Hokulea home from its worldwide voyage.

Here's what to expect:

HOMECOMING CEREMONY

• 7-8 a.m.: Four local voyaging canoes from across the state arrive at Magic Island Marina.

• 8:30 a.m.: Canoes from the Marshall Islands and Tahiti arrive

• 9 a.m.: Hikianalia enters marina and docks along bank. Shortly afterward, Hokulea enters marina and ties up to floating dock at Marker 7.

• 10 a.m. Kalii rite conducted by Hale Mua

• 10:30 a.m.: Formal homecoming ceremony

• 12:30-1 p.m.: Screening of Malama Honua Voyage highlights

• 1-5:30 p.m.: Hoolaulea: Music and Community Celebration

Artists:

Olomana

Jon Osorio

Kapena

Keauhou

Aulii Carvalho

Leon & Malia

Steve Grimes

Kainani Kahaunaele

Tahiti MANA

John Cruz, Brother Noland & Paula Fuga



PARKING

No general parking in Magic Island

Limited handicap parking in Magic Island

Public transportation and off-site parking encouraged

HPD may shut down Ala Moana Park Drive as needed

Offsite parking available with shuttles running as needed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Free parking at McKinley High School (enter at Pensacola Street).

Paid parking at Hawaii Convention Center, enter at Kalakaua Avenue

OTHER

Participating vendors will be using compostable items

Reusable water bottles encouraged

Food vendors will be available

Pop-up tents only allowed around perimeter of multi-purpose field

No canoe tours or entry onto Hokulea

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.