LIST: What you need to know if you're attending Hokulea's homecoming

(Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society)
On June 17, upwards of 50,000 people will crowd into Ala Moana Park to welcome the Hokulea home from its worldwide voyage.
Here's what to expect:
HOMECOMING CEREMONY
• 7-8 a.m.: Four local voyaging canoes from across the state arrive at Magic Island Marina.
• 8:30 a.m.: Canoes from the Marshall Islands and Tahiti arrive
• 9 a.m.: Hikianalia enters marina and docks along bank. Shortly afterward, Hokulea enters marina and ties up to floating dock at Marker 7.
• 10 a.m. Kalii rite conducted by Hale Mua
• 10:30 a.m.: Formal homecoming ceremony
• 12:30-1 p.m.: Screening of Malama Honua Voyage highlights
• 1-5:30 p.m.: Hoolaulea: Music and Community Celebration
Artists:
Olomana
Jon Osorio
Kapena
Keauhou
Aulii Carvalho
Leon & Malia
Steve Grimes
Kainani Kahaunaele
Tahiti MANA
John Cruz, Brother Noland & Paula Fuga
PARKING
- No general parking in Magic Island
- Limited handicap parking in Magic Island
- Public transportation and off-site parking encouraged
- HPD may shut down Ala Moana Park Drive as needed
- Offsite parking available with shuttles running as needed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Free parking at McKinley High School (enter at Pensacola Street).
- Paid parking at Hawaii Convention Center, enter at Kalakaua Avenue
OTHER
- Participating vendors will be using compostable items
- Reusable water bottles encouraged
- Food vendors will be available
- Pop-up tents only allowed around perimeter of multi-purpose field
- No canoe tours or entry onto Hokulea
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.