LIST: What you need to know if you're attending Hokulea's homeco - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

LIST: What you need to know if you're attending Hokulea's homecoming

(Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society) (Image: Polynesian Voyaging Society)

On June 17, upwards of 50,000 people will crowd into Ala Moana Park to welcome the Hokulea home from its worldwide voyage.

Here's what to expect:

HOMECOMING CEREMONY 

• 7-8 a.m.: Four local voyaging canoes from across the state arrive at Magic Island Marina.

• 8:30 a.m.: Canoes from the Marshall Islands and Tahiti arrive

• 9 a.m.: Hikianalia enters marina and docks along bank. Shortly afterward, Hokulea enters marina and ties up to floating dock at Marker 7.

• 10 a.m. Kalii rite conducted by Hale Mua

• 10:30 a.m.: Formal homecoming ceremony

• 12:30-1 p.m.: Screening of Malama Honua Voyage highlights

• 1-5:30 p.m.: Hoolaulea: Music and Community Celebration

Artists:
Olomana
Jon Osorio
Kapena
Keauhou
Aulii Carvalho
Leon & Malia
Steve Grimes
Kainani Kahaunaele
Tahiti MANA
John Cruz, Brother Noland & Paula Fuga
 
PARKING 

  • No general parking in Magic Island
  • Limited handicap parking in Magic Island
  • Public transportation and off-site parking encouraged
  • HPD may shut down Ala Moana Park Drive as needed
  • Offsite parking available with shuttles running as needed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Free parking at McKinley High School (enter at Pensacola Street).
  • Paid parking at Hawaii Convention Center, enter at Kalakaua Avenue

OTHER 

  • Participating vendors will be using compostable items
  • Reusable water bottles encouraged
  • Food vendors will be available
  • Pop-up tents only allowed around perimeter of multi-purpose field
  • No canoe tours or entry onto Hokulea

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly