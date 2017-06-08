Forecast: Old front could increase showers for some areas

Light to moderate trade winds will continue through the weekend as high pressure remains north of the state. An increase in rainfall is expected for mainly windward areas of the smaller islands as an old frontal boundary sags southward. Windward areas will remain wet through the weekend with passing showers expected. Some of these showers will spill over to leeward locations.

Surf will continue its decline along east shores. Small pulses are forecast for both town and country as we get into the weekend.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Guy Hagi

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.