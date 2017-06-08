Airport security guard who fatally shot family dog won't be charged

No criminal charges will be brought against the Honolulu airport security guard who fatally shot a family's dog in March.

Hawaii’s attorney general announced the dismissal of any claims after reviewing evidence in the case.

“At this time, the evidence is insufficient to prove criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” said state Attorney General Doug Chin.

The incident happened March 28, when the family's dog got loose outside a terminal at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

A Securitas guard shot the dog, saying he was acting in self-defense.

But the Ramos-Andrade family, who was in the process of moving back to Oahu from the Big Island, said the guard overreacted.

