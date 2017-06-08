Airport security guard who fatally shot family dog won't be char - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Airport security guard who fatally shot family dog won't be charged

By Lillian Donahue, Digital Content Intern
Connect
(Image: Ramos-Andrade Family) (Image: Ramos-Andrade Family)
(Image: Ramos-Andrade Family) (Image: Ramos-Andrade Family)
(image: Hawaii News Now) (image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

No criminal charges will be brought against the Honolulu airport security guard who fatally shot a family's dog in March.

Hawaii’s attorney general announced the dismissal of any claims after reviewing evidence in the case.

“At this time, the evidence is insufficient to prove criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” said state Attorney General Doug Chin.

The incident happened March 28, when the family's dog got loose outside a terminal at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

A Securitas guard shot the dog, saying he was acting in self-defense.

But the Ramos-Andrade family, who was in the process of moving back to Oahu from the Big Island, said the guard overreacted.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly