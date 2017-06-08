Here's how Hawaii Congressional delegation responded to Comey's testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey asserted Thursday that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign, bluntly accusing the White House of spreading "lies, plain and simple."

Here's how Hawaii's Congressional delegation reacted to the testimony:

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

• "I think that there were, I'm looking through the readouts, there were questions that were raised and the Senate's gonna have to continue working through the bipartisan investigation that they have going on. I think the most important thing now is that facts and transparency take the forefront as these investigations continue."

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa

• "FBI Director Comey made it very clear that Russia interfered. He didn't even mince those words. He made it very clear that they did. And the President knows that and that's why he's asked him not to pursue it."

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono

• "I think he was very straightforward and thoughtful in his responses and tried to be as accurate as possible in the dealings and conversations he had with the president. I think there's a case for obstruction of justice but whether a case for obstruction of justice ultimately will be found requires further proceedings."

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz

• "The takeaway from the Comey hearing is that there's more to learn here. That we have multiple lines of inquiry, we have a counter intelligence investigation which is live, which has to do with the active measures that the Russians undertook in 2016. But it's also clear we have a criminal investigation underway which may be primarily related to obstruction of justice but we actually don't know what else they're looking into. My view is that we ought to follow the facts wherever they lead."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.