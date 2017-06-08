Mokulele flight makes emergency landing in Molokai en route to Maui

A Mokulele flight was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday after crew and passengers noticed a “smokey smell” on board.

The flight was heading from Oahu to Maui when the pilot decided to land in Molokai, about 30 miles from their destination.

Mokulele CEO and President Rob McKinney said the pilot took appropriate action.

“The air conditioner belt broke and it got stuck next to the pulley which was still spinning, creating the smokey smell,” said McKinney.

“The pilot did the right thing and landed the plane. The plane checked out and a mechanic is being flown in. Another plane dispatched to pick up the passengers and get them to Kapalua."

Mokulele Flight 512 was carrying four passengers and two pilots. A plane from Honolulu was on its way to pick up the passengers and continue to Kapalua.

