'Rise Up: Patriotic Peace' concert to take audience on musical journey through history

More than 50 musicians and singers will be coming together for the "Rise Up: Patriotic Peace" concert event.
"Rise Up" seeks to serve as a reminder of how Hawaii represents diversity, compassion and tolerance in a polarized political environment.
Some of the singers were on Sunrise with a preview.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.