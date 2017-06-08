'Rise Up: Patriotic Peace' concert to take audience on musical j - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

'Rise Up: Patriotic Peace' concert to take audience on musical journey through history

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

More than 50 musicians and singers will be coming together for the "Rise Up: Patriotic Peace" concert event. 

"Rise Up" seeks to serve as a reminder of how Hawaii represents diversity, compassion and tolerance in a polarized political environment. 

Some of the singers were on Sunrise with a preview. 

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly