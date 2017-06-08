BLT Steak offers 'The Man’s Cave Cuts of Meat'

In honor of Father’s Day, BLT Steak will be offering an exclusive cooking demonstration titled “The Man’s Cave Cuts of Meat” and behind the scenes tour of the kitchen followed by a three-course lunch paired with selections from BLT Steak’s cellar on Saturday, June 17 from 12-3 p.m. Classes are $100 per person.

For additional information, visit www.bltrestaurants.com or OpenTable.

