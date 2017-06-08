No tsunami threat after 5.3 earthquake shakes Big Island

A large earthquake struck near the Volcano region on the Big Island, but there was no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake, measured at an initial magnitude of 5.1, struck around 7 a.m. near the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was later upgraded to a magnitude of 5.3.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense said there were no reports of damage or outages, but several people in various parts of the island -- even as far as Waikoloa -- reported feeling the temblor.

