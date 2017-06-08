Forecast: Trade winds are here, but not enough to cool you down

Trade winds continue in the 10-20 mph range today, but it may not be enough to cool you down.

An elevated dew point is contributing to our sticky conditions outside.

There will be only a few clouds and showers today.

High in Honolulu will be 87 degrees, but likely feel warmer. Lighter winds are in the forecast for Friday and the weekend.

Surf will continue its decline along east shores. Small pulses are forecast for both town and country as we get into the weekend. Waves today will be 2-4 feet east, 3 feet or less elsewhere.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.