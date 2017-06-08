2 accused in Mililani robbery re-arrested in separate armed robbery

Two of four suspects accused of an armed robbery in Mililani earlier this month were re-arrested – this time in connection with a separate armed robbery in Makaha, Honolulu police said.

Kekoa Kaluhiokalani, 20, and Bennett Villanueva, 22, were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Authorities said on May 29, the suspects entered a convenience store in Makaha, where they threatened two employees with a gun and demanded cash. They then fled on foot.

On Wednesday, an Oahu grand jury indicted Kaluhiokalani, Villanueva and two other men – 19-year-old Ioane Kaluhiokalani and 23-year-old Tyson Rohr – for an armed robbery in Mililani Mauka on June 1.

Police did not release further details as to how they were able to connect the men to the Makaha robbery.

