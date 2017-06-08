Council tables plastic bag ban, passes parking rate hikes, vehicle weight tax

The city's controversial rail project survived a crucial vote Wednesday at Honolulu Hale -- one that could have shut down all construction and operations within a couple months. HART says the $10 billion project will run out of funds by January unless its allowed to borrow money quickly. Rail officials told the City Council if they are unable to issue bonds, they will be forced to begin shutting down the project starting August.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.
