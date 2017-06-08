North Carolina visitor pulled unresponsive from Maui waters

Rescue crews responded to an unresponsive man pulled from the Wailea Beach fronting the Four Seasons Resort Wednesday morning.

The 58-year-old man was rescued just after 11:40 a.m. after he was found floating on the south end of the beach. Beachgoers pulled the man to shore and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The man is a visitor from North Carolina. He was taken to the Maui Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

